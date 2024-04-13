Newtown

Wrong-way driver hits trooper's cruiser on I-84 in Newtown: state police

State police arrested a wrong-way driver who they say struck a trooper's cruiser on I-84 in Newtown early Saturday morning.

According to state police, they received a call about a driver going the wrong way on I-84 west in Danbury just before 1:30 a.m.

A trooper traveling in the right direction encountered the vehicle, which clipped the driver's side mirror of the cruiser with its driver's side mirror, police said.

The driver kept going in the wrong direction on I-84 West and was eventually stopped off Exit 11 in Newtown.

Police charged 26-year-old Ney Carrasco-Guerrero, of Danbury, with reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, and interfering with an officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

