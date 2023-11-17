Yale, New Haven prepares for ‘The Game' this weekend

“Coming back for the game is always exciting because people come from across the country. I came from LA."

Sheryl Carter Negash, a 1982 graduate of Yale University, is among the alumni who made the trip to New Haven for a rivalry that dates back to 1875.

“Harvard already has a share of the titles so I’m hoping Yale at least plays with some pride,” said Richard Anantua, who holds an undergraduate degree from Yale and a graduate degree from Harvard.

The two Ivy League schools will meet on the football field for the 139th time in “The Game.” It kicks off at noon on Saturday at the Yale Bowl.

“When we play Harvard, and I think when Harvard plays us, it's a special meaning,” Yale University Director of Athletics Vicky Chun said.

Chun said 50,000 people are expected to make their way down to the Yale Bowl and there will be increased security from several different law enforcement groups in and around the bowl.

“The New Haven Police Department doesn’t have much more of a presence than we typically do, but my understanding is that state police will have some additional presence and Yale police will have increased presence as well,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Law enforcement is preparing for possible protests. Back in 2019, an on-field student demonstration over fossil fuels delayed the game for hours. In a statement to NBC Connecticut, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said the goal is to make sure everything is safe and enjoyable this year, saying:

“To achieve this, we have a comprehensive security plan in place, drawing from lessons learned from past disruptions. We are prepared to address any potential disruptions that may occur.”

With so many visitors in New Haven, downtown is expected to be busy all weekend. The Omni Hotel is close to selling out.

“People coming from all over, from the Boston area, the New England area. We get a lot of Yale parents coming and celebrating with their children,” Victor Dickson, the front office director for the Omni Hotel, said.

As people roll in, restaurants are staffing up.

“I definitely think I’m going to be running circles today,” Alexa Townsend, who works at Prime 16, said. “And I’m very excited. That’s why I showed up."

“I hope people coming in, they take advantage of our local businesses, because we have a lot to show for New Haven and our surrounding communities,” Chun said.

The weekend will feel like a whirlwind for alumni who come to reconnect and get work done.

“We come back, we have meetings, we talk about the impact Yale is having and what we want Yale to do in the community and the world, and then it culminates with the game,” Negash said.

“And we're just pumped,” Chun said. “We're really excited for this. This is this is our bowl game.”