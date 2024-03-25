Yale police issue warning after armed robbery

Yale police are issuing a warning after a student from another local university was robbed at gunpoint in New Haven on Sunday morning.

They said a student approached a gray Nissan Ultima in the 200 block of Crown Street just after 3:30 a.m., looking for a ride back to campus, and the people in the vehicle pulled a gun and demanded the student’s wallet.

He handed his wallet to them and the vehicle with one female and three males inside drove away toward College Street.

No injuries were reported.

Yale police said they are working with New Haven police to identify the people responsible. They ask anyone with information to call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.