Yale Rallies in Darkness to Beat Harvard in 2OT Thriller

By Jimmy Golen

yale-beats-harvard-in-darkness
NBC Connecticut

Kurt Rawlings threw two touchdown passes in the final 88 seconds of regulation as Yale rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes and clinch an Ivy League title on Saturday in one of the strangest editions of The Game in its 144 years of history.

After a climate change protest delayed the start of the second half for about an hour, the game finished in darkness 15 minutes after sunset in the unlit, 105-year-old Yale Bowl, when Harvard was stopped on fourth down in the second OT. Yale (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) players ran onto the field from their sideline, and those remaining in the stands streamed onto the field — the second time in the afternoon that fans took over the field.

Aidan Borguet ran for 269 and four touchdowns, breaking free for scores of 47, 59, 60 and 67 yards for Harvard (4-6, 2-5).

