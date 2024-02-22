Yale reinstates standardized testing for college admissions

After four years of a test-optional policy, Yale University has reinstated its standardized test requirement for first-year and transfer applicants.

The policy will be in effect for prospective students applying for the fall 2025 semester and later. In addition to SAT and ACT results, the university is now accepting scores from advanced placement and international baccalaureate tests, which are subject-specific.

Under the new "flexible testing" policy, applicants can choose to submit one test or a combination of tests.

Yale suspended its policy requiring applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This comes after last year's Supreme Court ruling against the use of race in college admissions. Jeremiah Quinlan, dean of undergraduate admissions and financial aid, acknowledged in an interview with the university that standardized test scores can vary based on metrics like household income and race.

However, the dean said the new policy aims to consider every piece of the application on file and that admissions officials understand test scores in the context of an applicant's household, neighborhood and high school.