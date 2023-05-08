Yale Shuttle Bus Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Hamden

A man robbed a Yale shuttle bus driver at gunpoint in Hamden Friday night and police are working to identify him.

Police responded to the parking lot at 1349 Dixwell Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate.

The bus driver told officers that a large man approached, pulled a firearm and demanded the driver’s personal property, police said.

After getting the items, he ran, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was over six feet tall and might be in his 40s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert O’Neill at 203-230-4000.