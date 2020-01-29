HARTFORD YARD GOATS BASEBALL CLUB

Yard Goats to Hold Auditions for National Anthem Singers

The Hartford Yard Goats will be holding auditions for fans to sing the National Anthem at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for the coming baseball season.

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club will be holding National Anthem auditions at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Singers of all ages are welcome to audition for the opportunity to sing the National Anthem, but there are a limited number of tryout slots available and singers are required to register in advance on the website, www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park is located at 1214 Main St. in Hartford.

