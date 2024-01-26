Yelp releases Top 100 US restaurants. Did CT make the list?

From coastal to upscale urban hotspots, Connecticut's dining landscape is as diverse as it is delightful.

Despite Connecticut's understated reputation as a culinary destination, the state boasts a surprising array of exceptional restaurants.

Yelp recently created its "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2024" and Connecticut wasn't included into the list.

Despite not making the list, the passion and creativity of Connecticut's chefs continue to elevate the dining scene, showcasing locally sourced ingredients and innovative techniques.

Let's take a stroll back through the 2023 nominations and awards and delve into the culinary treasures that await within the borders of Connecticut.

The James Beard Foundation Awards recognizes top chefs and restaurants in the country, and CT had three notable nominations in 2023:

The restaurant Cora Cora in West Hartford was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant.

Two chefs from Connecticut were nominated for the Best Chef: Northeast category: Christian Hunter, of Community Table, in Washington, and Renee Touponce, of The Port of Call, in Mystic.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association's annual CRAzies Awards biggest 2023 nominations were:

Cora Cora as the 2023 Connecticut Restaurant of the Year

David DiStasi from Materia Ristorante as Chef of the Year

These nominations not only honor the individual chefs and establishments, but also shine a spotlight on Connecticut's evolving culinary landscape, affirming its place among the nation's culinary destinations.