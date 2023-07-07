You can now learn CPR for free with this Yale New Haven Health program

Yale New Haven Health is now offering a free, lifesaving CPR program for workplaces and organizations this summer.

They come into your home, workplace or organization and give your instruction on hands-only CPR.

The non-certificate class will teach employees the signs of cardiac arrest, how to perform chest compressions and how to use an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

Over the last few years, Yale began looking at the rates of survival for cardiac arrests in the area. They say they found the survival rates were worse than the national average.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It’s all fine and good if you have a cardiac arrest and you’re at the hospital and there’s a physician and a respiratory therapist and six nurses standing over you, but if you’re at home if you’re at a backyard barbecue, we’ve got to do something and we know that people's chance of survival is better if you could intervene in the first couple of minutes," said Kate Couturier, medical director of the Yale New Haven EMS system.

If you are interested in the program, you can send a request to yalemedicinemedia@yale.edu.