You might be able to see Northern Lights in CT Thursday night

You might be able to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut on Thursday night because of solar activity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been issued for Oct. 3 to 5 for an eruption of solar material, which can cause a geomagnetic storm.

This means that the aurora might be visible for many northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

G1-G3 (Minor-Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been issued for 03-05 October, due to the forecast arrival of the CME associated with the X7.1 flare observed on 02 October.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for updates! pic.twitter.com/8gp7MXPwhG — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 2, 2024

