Youth summit aims to promote hiring people living with disabilities

On Thursday the Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) hosted the Every Youth Summit in Rocky Hill.

The summit brought together representatives from CTDOL, employers and workforce development organizations to discuss youth employment, especially for people living with disabilities.

“Youth with disabilities are involved in the workforce more than historically,” said CTDOL's Danté Bartolomeo. “But there’s still a disparity between the unemployment rates between youth with disability and youth without.”

Companies in Connecticut are already taking the steps to support this initiative. Mintz & Hoke is an advertising agency in Avon and hired a person living with a disability.

“Hiring an individual with an intellectual and developmental disability is about thinking creatively,” Mintz & Hoke’s content strategist Angela Martin said.

Five years ago, they hired Cate Alix as the assistant office manager. Now she helps the company organize, restock supplies, and prepare for client meetings.

“Her energy and enthusiasm, her character, just meshes so well with the culture of the agency,” said Martin.