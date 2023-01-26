Memphis Cop Charged in Murder of Tyre Nichols is From Conn.: Lawyer

One of the five Memphis police officers facing murder charges for the death of Tyre Nichols is from Connecticut, his lawyer confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

On Thursday, Desmond Mills Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts related to Nichols' death. The other officers facing similar charges are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

Nichols is a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop.

During a news conference, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop is expected to be released to the public Friday evening. Nichols’ family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

Earlier this month, the officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid.

Mills has posted a $250,000 bond, according to officials.