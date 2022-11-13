12-Year-Old Boy Slashed in Chest at Bronx Playground: Cops

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was slashed across the chest at a playground Saturday afternoon.
Police said the 911 call came in around 3:30 p.m. for the violent assault at the Marble Hill Playground in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
The young victim had been slashed with an unknown object by a teenage boy, authorities said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.
Police did not announce any arrests.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York