Oklahoma

12-Year-Old Girl in Custody After Fatally Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother, Police Say

The girl was held at Tulsa's Family Center for Juvenile Justice, although exact allegations were unclear.

A 12-year-old girl was in custody at a juvenile facility after she fatally stabbed her 9-year-old brother, police said.

The stabbing was reported just before midnight on Thursday at a residence in the St. Thomas Square community south of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa police said in a statement released Friday. 

"Officers learned the children's parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother," the Tulsa Police Department said.

City firefighters and emergency medical technicians from a contract ambulance service administered CPR before the boy was rushed to a hospital, the department said. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He underwent surgery before succumbing to his injuries about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Oklahomachildrenmurder
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us