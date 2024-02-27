17 hurt after wrong-way driver smashes into bus in Brooklyn, NY

More than a dozen people were injured after a wrong-way driver in Brooklyn rammed into another car and then smashed into an MTA bus with riders on board, according to police and fire officials.

Officers who responded to the scene said it appeared that a driver was heading south in the northbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue when they hit another car near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York around 4:30 p.m.

After striking the other vehicle, the wrong-way driver careened into an MTA bus with riders inside, police said.

A total of 17 people were hurt, FDNY officials said. All of the injuries were considered to be minor, though 11 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The other six victims refused medical attention, according to fire officials.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was hospitalized as well. Police sources said it is believed that driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash; the hospital was awaiting a toxicology report.

No other information was immediately available.