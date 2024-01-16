2 NYPD officers shot while responding to domestic violence call in Brooklyn: Sources

Two NYPD officers were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting took place after 3 p.m. on Bergen Street near Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood. Two uniformed officers responded to a domestic violence call from a mother who said she was being attacked by her son, police said at a press conference. She had a head injury when officers arrived.

The officers were trying to apprehend the suspect when a struggle ensued and gunfire broke out. Police said that during the struggle, the suspect was able to get ahold of the gun belonging to one of the officers, with multiple shots then fired.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was struck in the leg, according to police. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York, and are expected to recover.

The suspect, later identified as Melvin Butler, was shot in the leg and stomach and was taken to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries, sources said.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time, the footage of which was being reviewed by police commanders.

The 39-year-old Butler had six prior arrests in New York City before Tuesday's incident and an additional one in South Carolina, according to police, who said he has a history of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

Additional information was not immediately known.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.