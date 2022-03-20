Russia-Ukraine War

20 Babies From Surrogate Moms Stuck in a Ukraine Bomb Shelter

The nurses at the surrogacy center are also stranded with the newborns

Surrogate-born babies in Kyiv amid ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine
Anadolu Agency

 In peacetime, Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry, one of the few countries where foreigners can get Ukrainian women to carry their pregnancies.

Now at least 20 of those babies are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up.

They’re well cared for at the moment. Surrogacy center nurses are stranded with them, because constant shelling makes it too dangerous for them to go home.

Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, with Ukrainian defenders holding them off for now, the threat comes from the air.

Nurse Lyudmilla Yashchenko says they’re staying in the bomb shelter to save their lives, and the lives of the babies, some of whom are just days old. They have enough food and baby supplies for now, and can only hope and wait for the newborns to be picked up, and the war to end.

