Russian interference

Senate: 2017 Intel Report About Russian Meddling and Trump Was Correct

The CIA and other spy agencies produced the assessment during the final weeks of the Obama administration

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2020.
Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

A bipartisan investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee has validated the January 2017 U.S. intelligence assessment describing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — including Russian efforts to help Donald Trump — describing it as accurate, thorough, and untainted by political bias, NBC News reported.

The CIA and other spy agencies produced the assessment during the final weeks of the Obama administration, and a version of it was made public on Jan. 6, 2017. It told a story of a Russian covert operation designed to undermine American democracy that evolved into an attempt to help Trump win.

The new report by the Republican-run committee — which examines how the assessment was put together — undercuts criticisms by some of President Trump's supporters that the spy agencies overstated Russia's activities.

Get the full story here from NBC News.

More Top Stories

Congress 5 hours ago

Schumer Says Deal Reached on $500B Aid; Trump Tweets Support

oil 5 hours ago

Q&A: Oil Prices Go Negative. What Does That Mean?

This article tagged under:

Russian interferenceDonald TrumpRussiaSenate Intelligence CommitteeCIA
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us