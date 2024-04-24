What's a palindrome date? Just take a look at the calendar this week

Today's date is 4-24-24. Today's date in reverse is 4-24-24.

Yes, you are currently in the midst of a palindrome week!

A palindrome is a word, verse, sentence or number that reads the same backward or forward. So, words like "mom" and "kayak" and "noon" all qualify. As for numerical patterns, just take a look at this month's calendar. This April features 11 palindrome dates, including a stretch of 10 straight from April 20 through April 29.

On these dates, there is a somewhat rare calendrical symmetry.

Are palindrome dates rare?

The number of palindrome dates varies from year to year and century to century. And also from country to country and format to format.

Palindrome days are more common in certain decades in the U.S. under the m-dd-yy format, which has included 10 consecutive days in every year since 2011.

After 2029, no other year in this century will feature an abundance of consecutive palindrome dates, according to Farmers' Almanac.

Under the mm/dd/yyyy format, palindrome dates are most frequent in the United States during the first few centuries of a millennium, according to timeanddate.com. The current millennium will feature 36 palindrome days using this format, with the first having occurred Oct. 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last set for Sept. 22, 2290 (09-22-2290).

If using the mm/dd/yyyy date format, there are 12 palindrome dates this century:

October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001)

January 2, 2010 (01-02-2010)

November 2, 2011 (11-02-2011)

February 2, 2020 (02-02-2020)

December 2, 2021 (12-02-2021)

March 2, 2030 (03-02-2030)

April 2, 2040 (04-02-2040)

May 2, 2050 (05-02-2050)

June 2, 2060 (06-02-2060)

July 2, 2070 (07-02-2070)

August 2, 2080 (08-02-2080)

September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090)

What was the last palindrome date?

The last palindrome date prior to those in April of 2024 was approximately one year ago.

March of 2023 featured 11 palindrome dates, which included a stretch of 10 straight from March 20 to March 29.

How many palindrome dates are there in 2024?

In 2024, there are also 11 palindrome dates. Those are:

April 2, 2024 (4-2-24)

April 20, 2024 (4-20-24)

April 21, 2024 (4-21-24)

April 22, 2024 (4-22-24)

April 23, 2024 (4-23-24)

April 24, 2024 (4-24-24)

April 25, 2024 (4-25-24)

April 26, 2024 (4-26-24)

April 27, 2024 (4-27-24)

April 28, 2024 (4-28-24)

April 29, 2024 (4-29-24)

What are the palindrome dates in 2025?

There will be 11 palindrome dates every year from 2025 to 2029 under the m/dd/yy format, according to Farmers' Almanac.

Those dates in 2025 will be:

May 2, 2025 (5-2-25)

May 20, 2025 (5-20-25)

May 21, 2025 (5-21-25)

May 22, 2025 (5-22-25)

May 23, 2025 (5-23-25)

May 24, 2025 (5-24-25)

May 25, 2025 (5-25-25)

May 26, 2025 (5-26-25)

May 27, 2025 (5-27-25)

May 28, 2025 (5-28-25)

May 29, 2025 (5-29-25)