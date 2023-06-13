Syria

22 U.S. service members injured in helicopter incident in northeastern Syria, officials say

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said.

By NBC staff

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a “helicopter mishap” Sunday in northeastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said.

According to the statement, the service members are receiving treatment for their injuries, and 10 were evacuated to "higher care facilities."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Syria
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us