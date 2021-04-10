Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.

LA City Fire Department personnel pronounced all 3 children deceased at scene. Investigators from Robbery-Homicide Division and Juvenile Division will be conducting this investigation. The children all appear to be under the age of 5 years old. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Police said Liliana Carrillo, 30, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Carrillo, the mother of the three young children, was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

Carrillo was caught in Ponderosa City, police at the scene said.

We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup license J258T0. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Police were searching for the killer or killers and the LAPD's Homicide Division was charged with investigating the killings, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.