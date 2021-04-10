Reseda

Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.

By Shahan Ahmed, Kevin LaBeach and Kim Tobin

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.

Police said Liliana Carrillo, 30, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Carrillo, the mother of the three young children, was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

Carrillo was caught in Ponderosa City, police at the scene said.

Police were searching for the killer or killers and the LAPD's Homicide Division was charged with investigating the killings, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Reseda
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us