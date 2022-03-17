5-Alarm Inferno Devours Queens Shops, Sparking Major Response

A massive fire broke out at what appears to be a mall with at least 40 kiosks in Queens' Flushing neighborhood early Thursday, igniting a swarming emergency response as the city warned people who live nearby to close their windows to avoid the billowing smoke.

The single-story structure fire erupted on Main Street around 6:30 a.m. and escalated rapidly. It had intensified to a five-alarm blaze, drawing even more fire units -- 35 companies and 200 firefighters -- to the scene.

The blaze was still burning at ground level nearly three hours later.

FDNY members are currently a 4-alarm at 40-10 Main Street in Queens. pic.twitter.com/oUzquMcxWP — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2022

No injuries were immediately reported, nor was anyone reported missing -- but firefighters said they expected to at the scene all day and possibly into Thursday night.

Nearby businesses were expected to have to remain closed at least through Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

