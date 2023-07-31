8-year-old camper survives cougar attack at Washington's Olympic National Park

An 8-year-old camper is now in stable condition after surviving a cougar attack at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Saturday, officials said.

Olympic National Park is near the U.S.-Canada border and about two-hour West of Seattle.

The incident took place while the family was camping at Lake Angeles, which is in the Heart O’ the Hills area. Park personnel was alerted at 6:30 p.m. and shortly responded to the site.

"The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to the statement.

Lake Angeles was evacuated and has been closed to the public until further notice. Adjacent trails were also closed out of an abundance of caution, the NPS said.

Law enforcement and wildlife officials launched a search for the cougar. If located, the animal will be euthanized and ordered for a necropsy — an autopsy for animals — in line with the park's wildlife protocols.

While Olympic National Park is considered "cougar territory," encounters like this are "extraordinarily rare," the NPS noted.

"That almost never happens, and it's a sign of very, very unusual behavior," Amos Almy, a spokesman for Olympic National Park, told NBC affiliate KING-TV.

He continued, "It's also important to remember, we're park rangers, we're wildlife biologists, we don't enjoy killing wildlife. That is not why we signed on to this job. But in circumstances like this, it is warranted."

National Park Service said visitors should be prepared for wildlife encounters when visiting the park. They advise visitors to take the following precautions if you encounter a cougar: