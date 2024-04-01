‘Boardwalk Empire' actor hurt in Central Park rock attack

A "Boardwalk Empire" actor is recovering after being hit in the head with a rock in a random attack as he walked near Central Park Sunday night, authorities say.

Michael Stuhlbarg, also known for his movie roles in "The Shape of Water" and "Call Me by Your Name," endured pain and bruising to the back of his head, yet refused medical attention at the scene of the 7:45 p.m. attack near East 90th and East Drive, officials say.

A witness reported seeing a man pick up a rock and launch it into the crowd, resulting in Stuhlbarg's injury.

A homeless man was taken into custody in the case. That man is allegedly the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

Stuhlbarg is currently acting in "Patriots" on Broadway, which is scheduled for its first preview performance Monday.

Olivier Award winner Will Keen, Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, and Luke Thallon star in #PatriotsBway - the riveting new play by “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan.



Only at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Broadway starting April 1! pic.twitter.com/M4urcTFpml — patriotsbway (@patriotsbway) March 29, 2024

He is expected to be a part of Monday night's performance.

The show released a statement: "Michael Stuhlbarg will perform at tonight’s first preview performance of Patriots on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, as scheduled. As media outlets have reported, the actor was randomly attacked near Central Park last night. The entire Patriots company fully supports Mr. Stuhlbarg, who feels fine and is looking forward to performing on stage tonight."