Actor Kirk Douglas, Hollywood’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 103

Actor Kirk Douglas, whose lengthy film career included starring roles in “Lust for Life,” ″Spartacus” and “Seven Days In May,” has died. He was 103.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed his death on Instagram.

Douglas was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916. He was was raised in Amsterdam, about 30 miles northwest of Albany.

He graduated from St. Lawrence University in northern New York and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Douglas was a Hollywood legend, and he was feted by some of the industry's biggest names at a 100th birthday party.

“I wanted to come here and say I’ve been shooting movies and television shows for now 47 years and I’ve worked with the best of them and you’re the only movie star I ever met,” said Steven Spielberg. “There is something that you have that no one else ever had ... When you watch Kirk’s performance in anything, in anything he’s ever done, you cannot take your eyes off of him. It’s not possible to look away from him.”

