Amber Alert Issued After Baby, Mother Abducted in Dartmouth, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-month old boy who has been kidnapped from his home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, by his mother's former boyfriend, who is believed to be armed with a knife.

The child's mother is also believed to be with the ex-boyfriend, and the infant and is also considered to be a kidnapping victim at this time, state police said.

The suspect is Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River.

The child's name is Grayson Benson and his mother is 23-year-old Hannah Benson.

Police said it is believed that Hannah Benson entered the ex-boyfriend's vehicle out of concern for her child before the vehicle fled the scene of the abduction. Investigators are nto sure at this time if Cabral is the child's father.

Cabral, Benson and the baby were in a dark black or blue Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with Massachusetts license plate 2LPT35.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Cabral forced his way into the victims' apartment on Tucker Road in Dartmouth around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he brandished a knife, took the baby and fled the apartment to his car. Out of fear for the child's safety, Benson reportedly followed Cabral and entered the car herself before he drove off.

Cabral is described as being 5'10" tall, weighing about 130 pounds. His last known address was in Fall River.

Hannah Benson is described as being about 5'5" tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees either of them or the vehicle or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

