After boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee, occupants flee, NH police say

Boaters fled the scene of a crash after their vessel slammed into another one at a dock on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee on Saturday night, state police said.

The occupants of a 50-foot SeaRay boat were taken from the scene of the crash by another boat which had been located Sunday morning, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if the people who'd been on the boat at the time of the crash had been identified or were facing charges.

An image shared by police showed a badly damaged vintage boat.

New Hampshire State Police A boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said they were called about the crash at Winter Harbor in Wolfeboro about 11 p.m. The SeaRay, registered out of Windham, was on the rocks after having crashed into a docked boat.

No one was on the docked boat at the time.

The driver and several passengers were seen getting off the SeaRay and onto a blue 1997 Well Craft boat registered in Pelham that headed toward Tuftonboro, police said. It was found Sunday at a home's dock in the town.

Police continued to investigate what happened on Sunday, asking anyone who saw what happened or with information to contact them at 603-227-2112 or 603-846-3333.