Body of Missing Los Angeles Firefighter Found

Mexican officials announced Wednesday that they had located the body of Frank Aguilar, a California firefighter who disappeared without a trace in late August.

According to Hiram Sánchez Zamora, the state's central prosecutor, human remains were found on October 23 in Playas de Rosarito that had apparently been burned. After an investigation and with genetic comparative samples, officials determined that these were the remains of Aguilar.

During the last update, the prosecution had said that the finding of an organized crime in Rosarito, who participated in the abduction of a farmer in that area on September 4, could be related to the forced disappearance of Aguilar. So, they are now investigating whether there could be in connection.

They have implemented new scientific strategies such as genetic profiles, blood stains, and the analysis of objects located outside and within the residence of Aguilar, to achieve their location.

The prosecution added that during the investigations they have not identified any more stolen objects within Aguilar's property, and the only valuables that they did not identify at the residence on the city limits of Tijuana and Rosarito, were two vehicles presumed to have carried those responsible for this disappearance, one Jeep type and one motorbike.

On Oct. 9, the attorney general's office of the State of Baja California confirmed the arrests of two people allegedly involved in Aguilar's disappearance.

Fanny N., 32, and Santos N., 27, were arrested Oct. 8, on a highway to Playas de Rosarito for their alleged involvement in the case, officials from the attorney' general's office said in October.

According to investigators, the couple planned to kidnap Aguilar, who was last seen Aug. 20 in Tijuana, but he tried to escape and was shot.

"The victim agreed to meet with a woman we know today is called Fanny 'N.' She identified herself to Aguilar as Monserrat," Hiram Sanchez, attorney general of Baja California, said in October. "He somehow managed to get rid of his captors, tried to run, and as he ran they shot and injured him, and put him in the van."

Aguilar last known location was in zona de Misión del Mar.

"We're trying to determine if he was inside the vehicle or if they had left him somewhere else," Sanchez said in October.

The agents who made the arrest said they located Aguilar's belongings, including his credit card.

The prosecutor's office said in previous interviews that the footage of security cameras and the search of two houses located on the boundaries of Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito indicated that Aguilar may have been kidnapped.