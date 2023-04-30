Historic Season Comes to an End as Bruins Lose in Overtime of Game 7

The Bruins historic season has come to a shocking and disappointing end. Boston fell to Florida in overtime of Game 7 Sunday night, losing a first-round series that looked like a complete mismatch on paper.

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, only to see the B's storm back, scoring three unanswered goals. David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored to tie the game at two goals apiece, and then David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their only lead of the game on a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period.

With fans on their feet in TD Garden, Boston was just a minute away from what would have been a 3-2 victory, but Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers with only 59 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it 3-3, sending the game into overtime.

In OT, both teams had some chances, but it was the Panthers who capitalized. Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to give Florida a 4-3 victory and eliminate the record-setting B's from the playoffs.

After the game, head coach Jim Montgomery said the words that come to mind following the season-ending loss are disappointment and confusion.

"It hurts to lose, it's painful," the head coach said.

But Montgomery also said it was an honor to coach the group he had this year and a joy to be around them, despite the fact that they ultimately didn't get to where they wanted.

Sunday night's game could have been the last for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the five-time Selke Trophy-winner who teased retirement last year but opted to return. He was the last Boston player on the ice at TD Garden.

Boston set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points in the regular season but become the second Presidents’ Trophy winner in five years to lose in the first round.

Jeremy Swayman, making his first start of the series as a sub for likely Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, stopped 32 shots.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Panthers won three in a row after falling behind 3-1 in the series to advance in the postseason for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. They will face the Toronto Maple Leafs, who reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2004. Toronto's fans were chanting "WE WANT FLORIDA" after their victory earlier Sunday and they got their wish.