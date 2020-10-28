Martha's Vineyard

Coronavirus Cluster Tied to Martha's Vineyard Wedding Sickens at Least 8

The virus was spread by wedding guests who left the island the morning after the event, officials said

Martha's Vineyard Massachusetts

Health officials in Martha’s Vineyard are investigating a coronavirus cluster that apparently stemmed from a wedding on the island earlier this month and has sickened several people.

According to the Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health, the virus was spread by wedding guests who left the island the morning after the event. Eight people connected to the event have tested positive for COVID-19, and six of those people are in isolation on the island, officials said.

Other people connected to the event were being contacted by health officials.

“This cluster should serve as a cautionary note for families with college and university students who will soon be returning home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” the boards of health said in a statement, adding any student from a high-risk state must follow state guidelines.

Health officials urged people on the island to continue practicing hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.

