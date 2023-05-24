White House

Driver of U-Haul That Rammed White House Gate Not a US Citizen, Prosecutors Say

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from suburban St. Louis, appeared in court on Wednesday

By Daniel Barnes and David K. Li | NBC News

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The man accused of ramming a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House earlier this week isn't a U.S. citizen or a lawful, permanent resident, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from suburban St. Louis, wore an orange jail-issued jumpsuit in his brief courtroom appearance when prosecutors requested pre-trial detention.

The government also revealed that Kandula is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident — though his national origin wasn't mentioned in court.

A college student who was on the same high school track team with Kandula told NBC News on Tuesday that they're both members of the sizable Indian American community in Chesterfield, Mo.

Kandula answered routine questions from Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather confirming his name and that he understood the proceedings.

Kandula's defense lawyer Diane Shrewsbury, requested a new pair of glasses for Kandula, telling Judge Meriweather that her client's spectacles had been taken upon his arrest and he was having trouble seeing. Judge Meriweather said she'd take care of that issue. 

