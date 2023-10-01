Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, mourns loss of former assistant killed in Dallas

As family members of Jenean Chapman mourn the loss of their sister, 46, who police said was killed, the woman's former boss, a member of the Royal Family, is also sharing her heartbreak on social media.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, posted on Instagram a picture of herself seated next to Chapman from years ago when she was Ferguson's assistant.

"I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody," said Ferguson in the post.

The Duchess of York, 63, goes on to describe what it was like working with Chapman, along with her efforts to help the family with funeral and legal fees. She also asked others to make a donation.

"Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful, and fun, and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago, and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs," Said Ferguson in the post.

"She's had a plethora of accolades throughout the years, and then in her last role, she was a senior vice president at Critical Mass over digital marketing. Also, in conjunction with that, she was about to start her own business," said Crystal Marshall, Chapman's younger sister.

Chapman's family said her employer called the police to check in on their sister when she hadn't shown up for work.

Dallas Police said officers arrived at her apartment around 1:15 p.m. for a wellness check.

They found Chapman dead inside her apartment, and on Tuesday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office determined her death was a homicide. The family said investigators believe her body may have been there for several days.

On Wednesday, DPD said 48-year-old James Patrick was arrested in Austin, Texas, by the University of Texas Police and would be charged with murder.

The family described the suspect as Chapman's husband of about two months.

"We are relieved, we have been in constant contact with the detective, and he made us aware of the arrest," explained Crystal. "We're happy at this point that an arrest has been made, but we're definitely not stopping, and we want to get the word out for sure."

"We want this investigation to go smoothly. Jenean deserves justice for what happened to her," said Nicole.

Police have not released a motive or said how Chapman was killed.

Her sisters described the relationship between Chapman and her husband of two months as 'toxic.'

"We were shocked because before that it was an on-and-off relationship. It was rocky, we were aware of that. She broke the news to our mother (about the marriage), and of course, our mother told us and yeah, we definitely didn't see that coming. And no, there was no wedding, so we weren't involved, unfortunately," explained Nicole Marshall, another sister.

The family said they don't personally know Patrick that well.

They are not sharing too many details about the case or the relationship because they don't want to jeopardize the police investigation.

"We are seeking justice for her, and we are willing to do anything in our power to make sure that happens and seek the fullest extent of the law to make sure this guy stays behind bars," Marshall explained.

As of Friday, Patrick was still at the Travis County Jail in Austin, according to the sheriff's website. It's unclear when he would be extradited to Dallas or if he has an attorney.