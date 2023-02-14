Florida

Eagles Fan Accused of Breaking Into Florida Fire Station and Wreaking Havoc After Super Bowl Loss

The Philadelphia man allegedly ransacked the firehouse bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet, stole a few items and then threw a meat cleaver at firefighters who tried to confront him.

By NBC 6

Eagles Fan Attacks Florida Fire Station
Martin County Sheriff's Office

A fan of the Philadelphia Eagles on Florida's Treasure Coast did not handle the team's Super Bowl LVII loss well - and found himself in jail after allegedly breaking into a fire station and assaulting a firefighter.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro, who lives in Philadelphia, was arrested in Martin County after deputies with the sheriff's office said he broke into a firehouse in Stuart around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Dalasandro ransacked the bunk rooms in the house, urinated on the carpet and stole over $120 along with a uniform hat and knives.

Firefighters later confronted Dalasandro, who allegedly threw a meat cleaver at them, according to a social media post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dalasandro was later arrested and faces charges including armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petty theft.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMartin CountySuper Bowl LVII
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us