Early Voting a Boon for Las Vegas Strip Workers

Donna Kelly-Yu is a butler dispatcher at Caesars Palace who has never been able to participate in the Nevada caucuses because of her work schedule — typically 3 to 11 p.m.

She'll be able to this year, however, as the state for the first time is offering early voting ahead of Saturday's caucuses, with several locations right on the Strip. Some of the voting sites stay open late, including one at the Bellagio Hotel that runs 24 hours, NBC News reports.

Early voting began Saturday and will go on through Tuesday. Twenty-six thousand people voted across the state in the first two days alone.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents 60,000 workers on the Strip, including guest room attendants, casino wait staff and chefs, has worked with the Democratic Party to ensure that some of the early voting locations are easily accessible so workers can vote either on their lunch breaks or before or after their shifts. Nonunion Nevada voters are also able to use the sites.

