Miami

96-year-old Florida woman rescued after falling in hole that formed in her home

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly woman had to be rescued after she fell into a hole that formed in her home in Miami, Florida, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at the home at 921 Southwest 12th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it.

Photos released by fire rescue showed the hole in the floor with tiles cracked or missing, along with cracked walls.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Miami Fire Rescue
Photos released by Miami Fire Rescue show a hole in the floor and cracked walls at a home in Little Havana.

Firefighters assisted the woman out of the hole. She wasn't seriously injured.

Building inspectors were called to the home, which was cordoned off and evacuated. A total of six people were displaced as a result, officials said.

U.S. & World

Remote work 59 mins ago

Kyte Baby controversy: Outrage after worker denied remote request while her baby was in the NICU

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Man suspected of killing eight people near Chicago was related to most of the victims, police say

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us