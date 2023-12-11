Rescue crews search through scene of partial building collapse in the Bronx

What to Know A six-story residential building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx partially collapsed with the corner of the building falling onto the street below shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The FDNY said no injuries have been reported as of 4:30 p.m. and the department's commissioner posted on social media that firefighters were focused "on life" and looking for anyone who may be trapped.

The NYPD is asking the public to avoid the area. The MTA has detoured buses in both directions by the collapse.

Emergency crews in the Bronx are on the scene of a partial collapse of a residential building Monday and looking for anyone who may be trapped, according to the FDNY.

The incident happened on Billingsley Terrace near Phelan Place in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx shortly before 4 p.m. just a few blocks from the Major Deegan Expressway.

Video from the Citizen App appeared to show a corner of the six-story building collapsed to the street below. The images show a mountain of rubble including brick and metal rods.

This Citizen App video shows the aftermath of a partial building collapse in the Bronx on Monday.

The FDNY said no injuries have been reported as of 4:30 p.m. The FDNY also confirms that the residential building was evacuated. Commissioner Laura Kavanagh posted on X, formerly Twitter, "the @FDNY is focused on life. We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped."'

The Department of Buildings said personnel are on the scene investigating the collapse.

Due to an emergency response to a structural collapse, please avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/uKI1BCqLWO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2023

Use this map to view the route detoured buses will take. pic.twitter.com/tmBlC5aWl6 — NYCT Bus (@NYCTBus) December 11, 2023

The NYPD issued an advisory on X asking the public to avoid the area. Meanwhile, the MTA has detoured buses in the area of West Burnside Avenue in both directions.

Telemundo 47 and NBC New York spoke with an employee of the bodega located in the building at street level. Witnesses said that people who were inside the business were able to escape safely because they heard a loud noise followed by a stream of water after a pipe burst. Because of this, they had a warning that something was not right and ran to safety before the collapse occurred minutes later.

A news conference is scheduled.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

NBC New York spoke to former NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan to learn about the effort behind a huge response and rescue.