NYPD

Ex-NYPD officer arrested, accused of negotiating deals for fentanyl and heroin while on-duty

Grace Rosa Baez is charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and three counts of narcotics distribution, federal prosecutors said.

Evidence seized in connection with the arrest of an NYPD officer accused of selling fentanyl and heroin.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NY

A former New York City police officer was arrested last week and charged with selling fentanyl and heroin, and federal prosecutors accused her of negotiating drug deals on the job.

Grace Rosa Baez, 37, of the Bronx, who had been employed with the NYPD since 2012, was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and three counts of narcotics distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement Friday.

Baez resigned, a police spokesperson said Sunday.

Cesar Martinez, 43, of Yonkers, who shared an apartment with Baez, faces identical charges, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged that from Oct. 9 to Thursday, Baez and Martinez had multiple conversations with a confidential source who was working with law enforcement about obtaining drugs for the source for negotiated prices, prosecutors said.

