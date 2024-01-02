Mystery solved? USGS reports 1.7 magnitude quake in Astoria before Roosevelt Island explosion calls

What to Know Emergency crews received 911 calls just before 6 a.m. Tuesday from residents on Roosevelt Island saying they felt shaking and heard small explosions from the Main Street area.

FDNY crews responded and searched the area, including several buildings, and did not find a fire or a likely source of the reports. FDNY listed the situation as "unfounded" and turned the scene over to Con Edison, which has emergency crews looking into a possible source of the shaking.

The USGS is now reporting a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in the Astoria, Queens area at 5:45 a.m. but officials have not specifically confirmed the earthquake was the source of the early morning concerns.

Firefighters responded to reports of small explosions on Roosevelt Island early Tuesday morning, then declared the scene under control with no clear cause, according to fire officials. But now the mystery might be solved thanks to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS is reporting a 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near Astoria, Queens.

Residents in both Manhattan and Queens called to report what they said sounded like small explosions coming from Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Tramway, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. The situation was resolved within about an hour. FDNY crew said the cause of the loud booms couldn't be determined.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One building was said to be shaking.

USGS reports a 1.7 magnitude earthquake near Astoria, Queens. No reports of damage/injuries in NYC. https://t.co/NYNndokAiD. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/wkfR6VbhBK — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 2, 2024

911 operators received calls from Roosevelt Island and Astoria leading to a large firefighting effort, involving 60 fire and medical personnel, before dawn Tuesday but the NYPD reports that no fire was found.

"I heard, it was like a big boom, and then the room shook," one Roosevelt Island resident told NBC New York.

Firefighters responded to reports of small explosions on Roosevelt Island, then declared the scene under control with no clear cause, according to fire officials. News 4's Romney Smith reports.

No injuries were immediately reported and no rescues were needed.

The FDNY declared the scene "unfounded" and turned it over to Con Edison after declaring it safe. Con Ed reported no power outages on Roosevelt Island at the time and had emergency crews on the scene investigating.

Local officials have not confirmed that the earthquake in Queens was in fact the cause of the reported shaking and explosion sounds.

During a media availability, Mayor Eric Adams' chief of staff said the mayor's office was waiting to get more information after the USGS announced that an earthquake occurred.

Adams said he did not feel the earthquake.