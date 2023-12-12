Investigation begins into Bronx apartment building collapse, emergency crews still on scene

What to Know Part of a seven-story residential building in the Bronx collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed and walls sheared off as firefighters searched the debris for hours for anyone who might have been trapped, officials said

The FDNY's commissioner said "miraculously" no one was found trapped in the rubble after firefighters and emergency crews searched for hours

The building had seven active violations related to the façade and the sidewalk shed, according to the Department of Buildings, which stressed these were not structural violations

Emergency crews remain on the scene of a seven-story residential building collapse in the Bronx, which left apartments exposed and walls sheared off, but "miraculously" no one was found trapped in the rubble after an hours-long search, the FDNY said.

Around 10:20 p.m., the FDNY said it had gone through "a large pile of debris," up to 12 feet high in spots, and had found no trapped victims. Two people had sustained minor injuries in the process of evacuating the building, according to officials.

"Miraculously, no one was severely injured at the partial building collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace," Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh posted on X. "From looking at the scene and surveillance footage, it could have been so much worse."

Emergency crews raced to the scene on Phelan Place and West Burnside Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood after 3:30 p.m., just a few blocks from the Major Deegan Expressway. Citizen App video showed the corner of the building collapsed to the street, with floors sagging above the debris piled below.

In the hours afterward, dozens of firefighters were seen sorting through the bricks, along with twisted and jumbled metal apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building. A search dog could be seen on top of the pile, part of the search for anyone who could have been buried under the rubble.

An employee of the bodega located at street level of the building told Telemundo 47 and NBC New York that people inside the shop were able to escape safely because they heard a loud noise followed by a stream of water after a pipe burst. That served as a warning that something was not right, and they all ran to safety before the collapse occurred minutes later. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that all those inside the store made it out before the collapse.

"The ground was shaking," Angel Soto, a building resident, told Telemundo 47. "I thought it was an earthquake. I told my mom the ground is shaking. We open the building and the super is like, no the building is collapsing. We got to get out."

New York City Emergency Management Department Commissioner Zachary Iscol said that all power and gas had been shut off to the building in the immediate aftermath of the collapse, and the Red Cross was at the scene to assist with individuals impacted. The Red Cross was urging any displaced residents to go to to PS 396 at 1930 Andrews Avenue S for assistance.

The Department of Buildings said personnel are also on the scene investigating the collapse. DOB Commissioner Jimmy Oddo said that the six-story building dates back to 1927, and as with any building higher than 6 stories, it falls within New York City's façade law.

The owner of the building submitted the most recent report to the DOB in March 2021. There seven unsafe façade conditions, along with deteriorating mortar and cracked bricks, Oddo said, with work having been done on the building as recently as a few days ago. It did not appear any work was being done on Monday, the commissioner said.

There were seven open violations on the building, but none of which were structural; all had to do with the sidewalk shed around the outside of the building, regarding issues like improper lighting on it.

The commissioner said that the drawings that outline the façade work show the right-lower corner of the structure — which is where the collapse occurred — had known problems. Oddo said it is something DOB inspectors are hoping to look at.

Oddo did note that "unsafe façade conditions are not the same as an unsafe building."

Google Map images of the corner show what it used to look like, with the sidewalk shed wrapping around the building and the deli on the ground floor. That scaffolding was the subject of some of the prior violations, including one in which an inspector found wooden or metal platforms underneath it were deteriorating or missing. An inspector noted that it had the potential to lead to a stability risk.

Oddo said officials would scrutinize drawings pertaining to the collapsed area. The images were submitted as part of permitting for the façade work.

Awful situation & much work to do to figure out what happened & how to prevent future similar events.



Over the summer, Mayor Adams and his building commissioner unveiled a sweeping overhaul of sidewalk shed rules intended to force buildings to get façade work done faster and get them removed. It was not immediately clear how long the sidewalk shed had been in place before Monday's building collapse.

Buildings Department records show the structure has nearly 50 apartments. Residents were being directed to a school to get help, and the city was parking buses near the building as a place to stay warm.

Mayor Eric Adams and first responders hold a news conference to update the public on Monday's partial building collapse in the Bronx.