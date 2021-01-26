NY Firefighter Survives After Falling AC Unit Knocks Him to Ground

An FDNY firefighter's life may have been saved by his helmet after an air conditioning unit fell down on top of his head.

The firefighter was responding to a fire at 1962 85th Street in Brooklyn on Monday morning when the incident occurred, the FDNY said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Surveillance video from the scene also captured the terrifying moment which shows the fireman simply walking and the AC unit falling out of nowhere, knocking him to the ground.

A photo of the helmet later provided to NBC New York shows the hard hat the firefighter wore split open.

The FDNY did not identify the firefighter and no other information was available.