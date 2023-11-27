Florida

Florida man found dismembered in trunk after fatal Thanksgiving day shooting

The disturbing incident happened Thursday in Inverness, north of Tampa, when Citrus County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a home for an urgent well-being check after receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place

A Florida man who authorities said dismembered another man on Thanksgiving died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The disturbing incident happened Thursday in Inverness, north of Tampa, when Citrus County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a home for an urgent well-being check after receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place.

Deputies arrived and knocked on the door but no one answered so they went to the backyard where they found a large butcher-style knife on the ground, along with blood and drag marks, officials said.

The deputies entered the house and found the suspect, 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Sr., sitting in his living room unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.

Dimick was airlifted to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deputies continued to investigate and found the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks in the trunk of his vehicle.

Officials haven't said what may have led to the incident.

"The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller's courage and our team's quick response, Mr Banks' family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

