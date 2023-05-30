dementia

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia, the Carter Center Says

The former first lady has been a leading mental health advocate, championing improved access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 26, 2011.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Carter family is sharing the news that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center announced Tuesday.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," said a statement from the think tank founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife.

The center noted that Rosalynn Carter has been a leading mental health advocate for much of her life, working to improve access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness. The family says it’s sharing the news hoping to prompt conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices that could help people and their families get the support they need, the statement said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

dementiaJimmy Carter
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us