ATV rider seriously injured after crashing into police cruiser in New Haven

An ATV rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a police cruiser in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to the East Rock Park area on a report of illegal bikes gathering around 3:40 p.m.

Officers assigned to a dirt bike/ATV detail saw a significant number of pedestrians, including families with children, on Farnam Drive. An ATV was seen driving down the road at a high speed toward them.

Police then angled their cruiser to protect pedestrians from being hit, while leaving a path for the ATV to pass. The ATV lost control and struck the side of the police cruiser, according to authorities.

The rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Accident Reconstruction team is investigating.

NHPD investigates a collision with an ATV rider and a police cruiser pic.twitter.com/DmjFgXqRFL — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) April 30, 2024

"This is an unfortunate and stark reminder of the extreme dangers of illegal ATV and dirt bike riding on city streets, both for pedestrians and the operators of the vehicles themselves," Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

"While we're glad the family was protected from harm, what happened to the driver is tragic, and we hope for his complete and speedy recovery, and we urge the public not to engage in this type of activity," the statement reads.