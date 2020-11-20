New York City

‘Harry Potter' Broadway Actor Hurt in Random Subway Attack

An original cast member of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" was randomly assaulted in a New York City subway station this week, resulting in a need for surgery.

Broadway actor Alex Weisman says he was punched in the face while he was at a B train stop on 103rd Street on Tuesday afternoon for no apparent reason. He got on the downtown train and got help at the next stop. The attack left him with a fractured eye socket and a torn retina.

"My life, I've had four open-heart surgeries and testicular cancer and so I'm used to medical trauma," the 33-year-old actor told NBC New York. "This wasn't something that I could have anticipated."

Despite needing surgery, Weisman says, "It's important to keep a positive attitude and at some point, it will be two months from now and this will be behind me."

The actor is also known for his work in NBC's "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

His attacker has not been caught.

