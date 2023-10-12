caught on camera

Video shows German Shepard attack Instacart driver in Florida

Diana Riveros was making deliveries for Instacart in Cooper City on Oct. 6 when dashcam video showed her being attacked.

By Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida delivery driver is sharing the harrowing experience of when a dog attacked her while on the job, leaving her with stitches, scars and big medical bills.

Diana Riveros was making deliveries for Instacart in Cooper City on Oct. 6 when dashcam video showed her being attacked.

When the door is answered, a German Shepard leaps out at Riveros and continues jumping at her, pushing her back. She eventually falls to the ground with the dog.

The woman who answered the door runs out to help and they continue to struggle on the ground for several more seconds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It was horrible, I literally cannot sleep," Riveros said in an interview Thursday. "Like sometimes I sleep for two hours and I just open my eyes and I just think about the dog.”

Riveros was rushed to the hospital and had surgery. She said she got more than 30 stitches on her arm, hand, foot and leg.

“Lock your dogs because we are the ones who are going to be affected," she said. "You never know how a dog is going to react with certain people."

U.S. & World

holidays Jan 13

Thirteen facts you didn't know about Friday the 13th

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

U.S. officials step up security at Jewish houses of worship, businesses

Riveros said she can't go back to work for several weeks and won't be able to make money ahead of an unrelated life-and-death surgery.

"Our teams have reached out to Ms. Riveros to provide a number of support services and ensure her well-being and safety following this incident," a statement from Instacart read, in part. "We have also provided details about our shopper injury protection offering, which is insurance designed to protect shoppers."

NBC6 has reached out to the Broward Sheriff's Office for more information.

This article tagged under:

caught on camera
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us