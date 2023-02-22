caught on camera

‘It Just Felt Kind of Different': Video Shows Florida Ferris Wheel Riders Stuck Upside Down

Video released showed the ride going as normal before coming to a complete stop, leaving some riders hanging upside down.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several patrons at the Florida State Fair near Tampa had quite the experience Friday after being stuck upside down on a Ferris wheel.

Video released to NBC affiliate WFLA showed the ride going as normal before coming to a complete stop, leaving some riders hanging upside down.

“We started going upside down and I didn’t see that happen with the previous riders. It just felt kind of different. So that’s when I started yelling ‘stop the ride!'” said Janine Ford, who took her 9-year-old son to the fair.

Ford said she was left with bruises after the ride malfunctioned.

“I didn’t even really want to go to the fair, my kids begged me,” she added.

Several other riders posted messages on social media saying they suffered injuries after the malfunction.

Frank Zaitshik, the owner of Wade Shows and the midway manager at the Florida State Fair, released a statement saying in part safety mechanisms were activated and caused the ride to shut down as designed.

"All safety and emergency protocols were followed. A thorough inspection will be conducted into what triggered the safety mechanisms," the statement read in part. "Out of an abundance of caution, the ride remained closed for the remainder of the Fair.”

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraFloridaflorida state fair
