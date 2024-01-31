Interstate 66 (I-66)

It's a girl! Baby born on busy Virginia highway

Mom, dad and the new baby girl are in great health, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

Baby Audrey was in a hurry, just like traffic on the busy Northern Virginia highway Tuesday morning.

A mom and dad-to-be were driving along Interstate 66 in Prince William County about 6 a.m. when their bundle of joy just couldn’t wait for them to get to the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police.

The couple pulled over to the shoulder and dialed 911, but Audrey was born just as a trooper arrived to help.

Mom, dad and their new baby girl eventually made it to the hospital and are in great health, troopers said.

Baby Audrey even made her first friend at the hospital — Trooper Teddy, a stuffie in a blue T-shirt.

