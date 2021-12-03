Jelani Day

Jelani Day's Mother Begs for FBI to Take Over Her Son's Death Investigation

Carmen Day said authorities have not made her son a priority. "I need the FBI to come in and take over," she said Friday

Jelani Day
Bloomington Police Department

Saying her son’s case has not been prioritized, the grieving mother of Jelani Day, the Illinois State University graduate student whose body was found in the Illinois River in September, said Friday it’s time for the FBI to take over the investigation.

“I’m asking you. I’m imploring you. I’m begging you. I need to know what happened to my son,” an emotional Carmen Day said. “I need the FBI to come in and take over. … They need to make Jelani a priority.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Day was supported in the request for federal assistance by prominent activists including Rev. Jesse Jackson and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Carmen Day spoke from the Rainbow Push Coalition’s headquarters in Chicago, a civil rights organization founded by Jackson.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Jelani Day Oct 25

Illinois State Grad Student Jelani Day Drowned, Coroner Says

Jelani Day Oct 14

Fraternity Calls for Federal Authorities to Take Over Jelani Day Case

This article tagged under:

Jelani DayFBI
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us