Funeral service for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller held on Long Island

A procession of New York Police Department officers, on foot and driving motorcycles, escorted the remains of their slain colleague, Jonathan Diller, to a Long Island church for his funeral service Saturday.

The solemn cry of bagpipes and drums hailed Diller's arrival at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park.

There will be a number of road closures in the Massapequa area to be aware of, the NYPD says, including:

On Merrick Road from Hicksville Road to Park Boulevard

On Park Boulevard from Merrick Road to Sunrise Highway

At Massapequa High School

At Southgate Shopping Center

At Burns Park

Diller, who received four NYPD recognitions in his three years with the department, is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and 1-year-old son, Ryan.

Diller was shot and killed during a Queens traffic stop earlier this week. It marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

The services Saturday follow two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Police say Diller and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when a passenger in the car, Guy Rivera, shot Diller below his ballistic vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera.

Rivera is charged with first degree murder and other crimes, and the driver of the SUV is charged with weapons offenses. Attorneys representing the men have not responded to requests for comment.