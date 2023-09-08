abortion

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to end abortion pill legal challenge that threatens widespread access

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote that the case marked the first time a court has ever second-guessed the "expert judgment" of the FDA in approving a drug

Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to maintain broad access to a commonly used medication abortion pill.

The court filing from the Justice Department sets the stage for a possible final resolution to a contentious legal fight mounted by abortion rights opponents over federal approval of the drug mifepristone. The dispute lands at the Supreme Court in time for the justices to potentially take it up, hear oral arguments and issue a decision by next summer.

In urging the Supreme Court to intervene, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote that the case marked the first time a court has ever second-guessed the "expert judgment" of the FDA in approving a drug.

If lower court rulings were left in place, they "would impose grave harms on the government, mifepristone’s sponsors, women seeking medication abortions, and the public," Prelogar added. Among other things, access to the pill by mail — which the FDA formally approved in 2021 — would be curtailed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Danco — the maker of Mifeprex, the brand version of mifepristone — filed a similar appeal Friday.

From protecting abortion rights to proposing federal bans, here’s what some of the leading 2024 presidential candidates say about abortion in America.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

abortionAbortion rights
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us